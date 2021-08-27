Fayette County Commissioners tabled hiring a new director for the county’s election bureau at its Thursday meeting, saying they wanted to “do some more homework.”
Earlier this week, commissioners revealed that Larry Blosser, the director of the bureau, will be leaving the job he has held for 11 years in October. Commissioners have been interviewing candidates, and they hope to have a replacement in place before Blosser departs.
The position pays $22.23 per hour, or $43,148 annually. A veteran employee, Blosser has worked for Fayette County since the early 1980s.
Commissioners also unanimously approved a resolution to make Juneteenth a holiday for county employees. Earlier this year, President Biden signed legislation that would make June 19 a national holiday. The holiday commemorates the day federal troops reached Galveston, Texas in 1865 and informed slaves there that they had been freed. Two months after the end of the Civil War, it’s been said they were the last slaves in the former Confederacy to learn of their emancipation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.