Nicholson Township

Courtesy of David Smith

This area in Nicholson Township was the site of a proposed injection well, which caused an outrage from citizens and local elected officials. The company that filed the application for the well has since withdrawn it.

 Courtesy of David Smith

The Fayette County commissioners took action Thursday to prevent injection wells from coming to the area in the future.

