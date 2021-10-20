The Fayette County commissioners will vote to approve applications from several communities seeking Community Development Block Grant funding for road improvement and other projects.
CDBGs are federal funds are provided through the state Department of Community and Economic Development to help expand economic opportunities geared to low-and moderate-income individuals and to improve infrastructure critical to a community’s health and welfare.
Andrew French, the executive director of the Fayette County Redevelopment Authority, which administers the CDBG program, presented commissioners the projects for this year’s application on Tuesday.
Among the requests set to receive funding are road reconstruction projects in Bullskin, Dunbar, Georges, German, Luzerne, North Union and Redstone townships. Menallen Township is set to receive $95,521 for infrastructure improvements in Shamrock Heights, South Union Township requested $165,627 for improvements at the Regional Recreation Center and the county sought $281,105 for demolition and blight abatement throughout the county.
“Almost every one is dealing with infrastructure,” said Commissioner Dave Lohr.
The total amount requested is $1,434,174, and every municipality on the list included housing rehabilitation as a project. Once the request is approved by the commissioners on Thursday, it will go to the state for approval.
In other business, the commissioners unanimously voted to place on Thursday’s agenda to approve the right-of-way plan for Bridge 73, which is known as “Meidel’s Bridge” in Connellsville Township.
Lohr said the bridge has been closed for about seven years, adding that the state Department of Transportation plans to start bidding for the project in February.
Also at the meeting, Commissioner Scott Dunn said the county will have a career fair Oct. 28 from 3 to 7 p.m. and on Oct. 29 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Fayette County Behavioral Health Administration, 215 Jacob Murphy Lane, Uniontown.
“Fayette County is just like everybody else, that we’re having a hard time finding employees,” Dunn said.
The career fair is free to attend.
The county is also looking to fill seats on various county boards and authorities that expired in December and January including the Agricultural Land Preservation Board, Airport Authority, Behavioral Health Advisory Board, Conservation District, Health Center Authority, Housing Authority, Industrial Development Authority, North Fayette Municipal Authority, Planning Commission, Southwestern Pennsylvania Human Services Council, SPC Public Participation Panel, FACT Transportation Executive Committee and the Zoning Hearing Board.
Anyone interested in serving on the board is asked to send a letter of interest to Chief Clerk Amy Revak at arevak@fayettepa.org or by mail at 61 East Main Street, Uniontown, Pa., 15401.
Letters must be received by Nov. 19.
