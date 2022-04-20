In a bid to find poll workers for the May primary, Fayette County commissioners plan to vote to raise the pay for the job.
“The pay raise ... is needed because we are not competitive with other neighboring counties,” county Election Bureau Director Mary Beth Kuznik said Tuesday.
The increase will have the daily rates of the judges of elections go from $105 to $160, general poll workers go from $90 to $130, the minority/majority inspectors and constables go from $96 to $130.
At Tuesday agenda meeting, Commissioner Vince Vicites said the raises were budgeted for, and the training and travel expenses for those workers are to remain the same.
“We need to get workers,” said Commissioner Dave Lohr.
To be a poll worker, a person must be a registered voter in Fayette County. Workers don’t have to work at the precinct where they vote; however, Lohr noted that poll workers might not be able to get away to vote, so they should consider filling out an absentee ballot.
County employees are not permitted to be poll workers.
At last check, Lohr said, the election bureau was short 18 workers for the May 17 election. He encouraged anyone interested to get involved so the county can have a list of qualified people to contact, if needed.
Anyone interested in applying can do so by contacting the Fayette County Election Bureau at 724-430-1289.
In other related business to the election bureau, the commissioners will vote on Thursday to amended their contract with Dominion Voting Systems to purchase an ImageCast Central Kit scanning machine manufactured by Central Scanning Voting Solutions for $14,000.
Kuznik said they rented that machine for a state recount last year for approximately $8,000. After the recount was over, Dominion offered to let the county purchase the scanner at a discounted price.
“If we would have another statewide recount, we would have to re-rent another scanner,” she said. “This would be much more cost effective.”
Kuznik said the machine can also be used for scanning ballots for all elections.
Commissioners voted 2-1 to place the motion on Thursday’s agenda with Commissioner Scott Dunn being the only dissenting vote.
