The Fayette County commissioners will again vote on the Second Amendment Sanctuary resolution this month.
In March, the commissioners tabled the final vote to approve the resolution, which states that the county does not recognize the enforcement of any new laws that alter Second Amendment rights.
The first vote of the resolution brought many in favor and many against the resolution to the commissioner’s meeting to voice their opinion; however, in March, the commissioners tabled the motion because of COVID-19 concerns with people gathering at meetings.
However, Lohr said anyone who wants to voice their opinion of the vote to take place on Thursday can still do so through Zoom.
Like in-person meetings, public comment for virtual meetings are three minutes for each person wanting to speak.
In other business, the commissioners were set to vote on placing the motion on the agenda to award a bid for the conference room expansion project at the Fayette County Courthouse, Commissioner Scott Dunn asked county solicitor Jack Purcell if there were any legal issues with the bid opening, specifically one bidder that did not comply with the clear-tape requirement when the bids were open by the county’s building and grounds department and one bidder who was non-responsive when contacted about the clear-tape requirement.
Bidders have to seal the envelopes with clear tape or their submission is considered defective and not opened.
“I believe we’re within our rights to enforce that,” Purcell said, but added that the clear-tape requirement is something the county might want to reconsider.
“We’ll have to revisit it and look at the policy,” said Commissioner Dave Lohr, who added that the requirement has caused many question marks during bid openings. “This is going to get us into a hassle sooner or later.”
Purcell added that it will also be helpful for a solicitor to be present whenever bids are open, especially with bids to come in for larger projects like the new prison.
The commissioners will vote on the $186,640 project on Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.