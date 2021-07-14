Fayette Area Coordinated Transportation (FACT) will be replacing multiple vehicles with the purchase of nine vehicles.
During Tuesday’s agenda meeting for the Fayette County Commissioners, the board unanimously placed on the agenda for Thursday’s voting meeting the approval to purchase nine vehicles: a F550 Champion Defender bus from South Central Transit Authority (SCTA) cooperative purchase from Rohrer Bus for $107,607; two Ford transit vans from SCTA cooperative purchase from Rohrer Bus for $153,152, and five E450 cutaway buses from SCTA cooperative purchase from Shepard Brother for $390,035.
“We’ll be taking some of the share-ride buses off the road and replacing them with these new ones,” said Kim Renze, the operations manager for FACT.
The commissioners also placed on Thursday’s agenda the approval for FACT to enter a cooperative purchase agreement with Washington Enterprise Services to piggyback for the purchase of an Eldorado transit bus.
Commissioner Dave Lohr said they have exercised a similar strategy in the past where Washington Enterprise Services was bidding on a package of buses, and FACT included a bus to purchase in the package.
“What that will do is give us some bargaining power,” Lohr said, adding once the bid is made by Washington Enterprise Services, FACT will know how much the cost of the bus will be.
In other business, the commissioners unanimously voted to place on Thursday’s agenda the approval to solicit bids for three pieces of equipment for the county’s recycling program.
Lohr said the equipment will further make the Fayette County Recycling Center able to do more in-house, make recycling more self-sufficient and even help make the county some money as the recycling center prepares those items for the processing center in Connellsville, which pays the center for some of that material.
Lohr credits those efforts to county Recycling Coordinator/Stormwater Manager Sheila Shea, who he said has taken the program off the ground with expanding the center and obtaining grants from the state Department of Environmental Protection.
In other business, Commissioner Scott Dunn said he just returned from the National Association of Counties convention in Prince George’s, Maryland, with Commissioner Vince Vicites.
Dunn said he learned a lot, made a lot of good connections and is looking forward to putting some of the things he learned into practice in Fayette County.
“The thing to remember is every county is different, but we all still have the same wants and needs,” Dunn said. “There’s no cookie-cutter response that will respond to every county’s certain situations.”
Dunn was also appointed as the secretary of the National Conference of Republican County Officials.
Vicites, who joined Tuesday’s meeting by video because he was still at the conference, said many good things about broadband were presented at the conference, and he will bring a case study home on broadband in different counties across the United States.
“It never hurts to get some insight from other counties that have done similar things,” Vicites said.
