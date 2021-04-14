The Fayette County commissioners are expected to vote on seven bids concerning the construction of the new county prison.
At their agenda meeting Tuesday, commissioners unanimously agreed to move several items to a vote during their regular meeting Thursday. Those include awarding bids for on-site construction, general construction, food service construction, fire protection construction, plumbing, HVAC and electrical construction.
“We want to keep this thing on schedule,” Commissioner Vincent Vicites said. “If we can get this voted on Thursday, we can keep the project moving ahead.”
Vicites said the loan the county received for the prison was $51 million, but he said it appears the project could end up being lower than the estimated project cost of around $44 million.
“That could vary with determination on the final decision, but it appears we got a really competitive bid, and we again saved tax payers’ dollars on how we structured it,” Vicites said.
Commissioner Dave Lohr said they have a group of people working hard to cut costs to stay within the $44 million cost, if not lower.
“It looks very, very good,” Lohr said. “We’ll be very diligent on that in making sure that we’re doing everything we can to save the tax dollars, but also fund the services we need.”
On Thursday, commissioners will also vote to ratify a contract with Skelly and Loy of Pittsburgh for asbestos and hazardous materials construction and oversight management services prior to the demotion of the former U.S. Army Reserve Center on McClellandtown Road, which is the site of the future prison.
In other business, Commissioner Scott Dunn urged anyone having trouble paying their rent to call 724-437-6050 for the Emergency Rental Assistance Program, which is a partnership between the Fayette County Housing Authority and Fayette County Community Action Agency.
The program is for those struggling with paying rent and utilities due to the pandemic.
Dunn also reminded businesses that have not yet applied for the COVID-19 Hospitality Industry Recovery Program to do so, because the first phase of the program ends on Thursday. Fay-Penn Economic Development Council is administering the funds. Applications are available at faypenn.org.
In other business, commissioners:
n Placed on the agenda the approval of a grant application to the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources for construction of a walking trail around Dunlap Creek Park. The total project cost is estimated at $342,003, and there’s a match requirement of 50% or $171,001.50.
n Placed on the agenda the hiring of Tyler Metzger, part-time West Nile Virus technician at $11.71 per hour, effective on May 3.
