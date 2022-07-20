The Fayette County Commissioners will vote on approving a countywide broadband study at their Thursday voting meeting.
During Tuesday’s agenda meeting, the commissioners voted 2-1 to place on the agenda the motion authorizing Michael Baker International of Pittsburgh to conduct a study, connectivity hub and provide a final report to the commissioners for a countywide broadband study at a cost of $173,886. Commissioner Dave Lohr cast the lone dissenting vote.
Lohr said an email sent from the county’s grant writer asked for the commissioners to hold off on the vote until the grant writer speaks to the engineers and the commonwealth.
“And I think maybe we should at least consider that before we go ahead and make a contract,” Lohr said.
Commissioners Vince Vicites and Scott Dunn disagreed.
Vicites said the comprehensive plan to come from the study will let the commissioners know exactly the steps that need to be taken to have broadband across the county for the Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority’s future statewide broadband plan and distribution of grant money for broadband expansion projects in underserved areas of the commonwealth.
“If we have a plan in place, I think we’ll be prepared,” Vicites said. “Having countywide broadband is our goal, and this will help achieve that goal.”
Dunn said he’s all for getting the study underway, adding that he knows it won’t help the immediate broadband needs of the county, but the plan is for the long-term implementation.
“If we don’t do this now, we’ll be in the same boat next year and will have to apply for small grants if we don’t have this study ready,” Dunn said.
Lohr said he is not opposed to the study because he knows it’s a necessary step, but he conveyed the grant writer’s message to look into what criteria needs to be met before agreeing to it.
“If the state requires something else down the road, we’ll have to go back and do it again and spend more money,” Lohr said.
In other business, the commissioners unanimously agreed to place on Thursday’s agenda an agreement with K2 Engineering of Uniontown to provide professional architectural design services to develop cost estimates for available tenant spaces and drawings of floors three through eight of the Gallatin Bank Building along Main Street at a cost of $19,700.
The county is moving offices into the structure, as the county Election Bureau was the first to move into the building, along with future space for private entities.
Also, the commissioners announced that the Fayette County Behavioral Health Advisory Board has one vacant position with a term to expire on Dec. 31, 2024, with requirements being a professional in psychology, social work, nursing, education or religion; three positions on the Hotel Tax Grant Board with terms to expire Sept. 30, and one vacancy on the Layfayette Manor/Beechwood Court Board.
Anyone interested in serving on one of the boards is asked to send a letter of interest to Chief Clerk Amy Revak at arevak@fayettepa.org or 61 E. Main St., Uniontown, PA, 15401, by Aug. 4.
