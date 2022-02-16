The Fayette County commissioners will vote to approve various equipment purchases and grant applications for the Fayette County Recycling Convenience Center during their Thursday meeting.
Among the items to be considered are the purchase of a skid steer loader for $55,400 and bids for skid steers and a forklift.
Along with those requests, Sheila Shea, the county’s recycling coordinator and stormwater manager, asked the commissioners apply for a $50,000 grant through the Foam Recycling Coalition’s grant program. Foam recycling compacts foam products with a special piece of machinery called a densifier, which allows a cost-effective way to transport the recycled product.
There is no match required for the grant.
Officials said that the center’s recycling efforts have been successful. Between January and December of last year, more than 1.03 million pounds of regular recyclables were collected in the 34 large, green drop-off bins throughout the county.
“We entered 2021 with that first set of bins and high hopes for the future,” Shea said. “The response from our residents was incredible.”
The first 20 recycling drop-off bins were purchased in 2020 through a state Department of Environmental Protection grant and an additional 14 bins were purchased in March 2021, through a second DEP grant.
Shea now has a long waiting list of bin requests from local organizations, school districts and businesses.
Currently, all 42 the county’s municipalities either have local access to a recycling drop-off bin, offer their own recycling collection services or both.
“People are so busy, there’s just no room for anything that isn’t convenient; so if we expect people to recycle, we need to make it as convenient as other disposal methods, and that’s where the drop-off bins come in,” Commissioner Dave Lohr said. “That people are using the bins and we’re actually having trouble keeping up with emptying bins is a testimony to just how effective this program is and how far we’ve come.”
Commissioner Vince Vicites said the collection rate is positive news for the county.
“I hope the tonnages continue to grow every year, with both our drop-off program and the recycling center. Also, I hope some municipalities will consider adopting curbside recycling programs in the future,” Vicites said.
Recyclables that can be placed in the county drop-off bins include Plastic bottles and jugs (numbers one through seven), aluminum/steel/bi-metal cans, cardboard, newspaper, mixed paper/office paper and glass bottles and jugs (all colors). Plastic bags cannot be placed in green recycling bins, and Shea said the county is working on a list of alternative resources for items the county recycling program can’t accept.
