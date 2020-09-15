The Fayette County Commissioners will vote on hiring a bond counsel for the new prison project.
On Tuesday during their agenda meeting, the commissioners unanimously voted to place on the agenda the approval of entering into a legal service agreement with Dinsmore and Shohl LLP of Pittsburgh as bond counsel for the Fayette County Prison project.
According to the legal service agreement, Dinsmore will perform all legal services as bond counsel including procuring the loan for the estimated $51 million project as well as performing all other legal services for financing, construction and initial operation of the project.
The agreement also states the county will pay Dinsmore a fee not to exceed $135,000 plus reimbursements for filing fees, legal advertising and travel expenses.
In other business, the commissioners voted to place on the agenda a motion the transfer of rights to a waterline over 40 years old.
County solicitor Jack Purcell said the assigning and assumption of rights agreement is for a waterline in Georges Township.
In 1976, the funding was obtained to build that waterline between the North Fayette County Municipal Authority and the Mountain Water Association.
“It’s now in dispute on what happens to the waterline once the agreement is over,” Purcell said, adding that the matter is being argued in court.
Purcell said because the county was involved in the 1976 agreement due to its work in obtaining funding, some of the rights to the waterline fall into the county.
He said the county will transfer its rights to the waterline to North Fayette County Municipal Authority, so the county won’t have to spend time and money on the issue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.