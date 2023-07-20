The Fayette County commissioners will vote on whether to approve more than $5.6 million in loans for six local projects through the county’s infrastructure bank at today’s meeting.
The projects include $3 million to the Fayette County Redevelopment Authority to make infrastructure improvements to the site of the new business park off of Northgate Highway and Old Pittsburgh Road in North Union Township.
Andrew French, authority executive director, said the money will go toward the county’s match of the initial $2.5 million in funding through the Pennsylvania Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP).
French said the loan will also be used in the first phase of the project, which includes excavation work to prepare for the development and the installation of infrastructure including storm-water controls, utilities and an entrance road off of Northgate Highway. The road will lead into the first six lots of the future 85-acre business park, which is anticipated to create a unique, suburban, commercial and residential development.
Other projects to be voted on today include $1.5 million in Brownsville for projects throughout the borough, including improvements to the Southside and Hollow Road; $30,000 to Brownsville Township for the replacement of the Century Road Bridge; $473,187 to Connellsville Township for projects including water and sewer upgrades on Hawthorne Street, sidewalk improvements on Francis Avenue and improvements on Schultz Street; $243,342 to Jefferson Township for culvert pipe replacement on Cope Road and $406,167 to Perry Township to replace a retaining wall on Main Street.
Last year, Fayette became the fourth county in Pennsylvania to offer an infrastructure bank to municipalities and authorities. The bank allows the entities to apply for low-interest loans from a special county fund, and offers a quicker option for financing necessary repair or improvement projects.
The infrastructure bank’s inaugural year saw over $8.5 million in loans for various projects. This is the second round of loans.
“This really, really helps our efforts for long-term growth and development,” Commissioner Vince Vicites said.
Commissioners Dave Lohr and Scott Dunn echoed his sentiments.
Also during today’s meeting, the commissioners are slated to vote on an agreement between the county and Springfield Township for the construction of pedestrian walkways, an internal loop trail and parking area, ADA access, landscaping, a project sign and other related improvements for the Mill Run Recreational Field on Mill Run Road.
Victies said although the park is the responsibility of the township, the county owns the property and its obligation to the project is $40,000 on top of a $70,000 grant awarded from the DCNR for the $110,000 project.
