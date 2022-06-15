The Fayette County commissioners will vote Thursday to settle a lawsuit filed by the American Civil Liberties Union over conditions in the county’s prison.
Filed in 2018, the suit made a number of claims including that prison conditions forced inmates to live with inadequate heating, cooling and ventilation; pest infestations; overcrowding; and lacking access to hygiene items, clothing and legal materials.
Since the suit was filed, the county has started construction on a new prison, which will be located at the former Army Reserve Center in Uniontown.
According to the settlement agreement, while the new facility is being built, the county will not house more than 180 inmates at the existing prison near the Fayette County Courthouse for more than 14 consecutive days without a court order or permission from the ACLU. The county will also pay $145,000 toward attorneys’ fees and costs.
Additionally, until the new prison in completed in 2023, the county must continue providing the ACLU monthly reports on housing unit counts, work orders and temperature readings for each housing unit. The county must also provide clean clothing for inmates and limit the use of temporary beds.
The provisions of the settlement will be in effect until the current prison is no longer used to incarcerate people overnight.
“The new jail is going to take care a lot of the issues from the lawsuit,” Commissioner Dave Lohr said during the commissioners’ Tuesday agenda meeting.
He said prison officials have been, and will continue, making the required reports to the ACLU.
“The warden and the staff are doing a great job complying with everything they need to do and working with us and the ACLU to make sure everything is done right,” Lohr said.
In other business related to the prison project, the commissioners will vote Thursday to award a contract to SitelogiQ of Oakmont to commission the facility’s HVAC systems and equipment, as well as the building automation system. The five-year contract is $68,684, with an option for a proposed alternate fee of $24,466 for additional commissioning services.
Solicitor Jack Purcell said the commissioners have had many discussions to determine if the work should be done by the project’s construction manager or an outside site.
“There were pros and cons for both, and this was the recommendation,” Purcell said.
The company will have site visits during construction to oversee and test the equipment as well as other duties. Purcell said they’ll return to the facility a few months before the end of the warranty period to identify any potential problems and will help the county file any claims under the warranty.
Other matters up for a vote during Thursday’s meeting include:
n Accepting the grant from the Foam Recycling Coalition in the amount of $49,000 to purchase a foam densifier for the county’s recycling center;
n Re-advertising bids for repairing and replacing windows at the Searights Toll House, as Commissioner Vince Vicites said the previous received bids for the project were too high.
The county is also looking for board member for the Redevelopment Authority of Fayette County. Anyone who would like to apply can send a letter of interest to Chief Clerk Amy Revak at arevak@fayettepa.org or mail to 61 East Main Street, Uniontown, Pa., 15401. Letters must be received no later than June 30.
