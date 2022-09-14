Fayette County’s commissioners are poised to adopt the provisions of a state act that would lend a hand to the owners of recently purchased properties.
Under the recently signed Act 57, homeowners who’ve purchased a property within the past 12 months but haven’t received a tax bill won’t face penalties for nonpayment.
James Hercik, director of assessments in the Fayette County Tax Assessment Office, explained that tax bills are normally printed between one to two months before they’re sent out. Because properties change hands throughout the year, sometimes those bills aren’t sent to the new owners of a property that’s been recently sold.
“This allows the new property owner up to one year to request a waiver of interest and penalties that may be assessed to the tax bill for late payment,” Hercik said at the commissioner’s Tuesday agenda meeting.
The resolution commissioners will vote on adopting Thursday requires homeowners in that circumstance to pay the full amount of the property taxes due, and submit an affidavit along with a copy of their deed to prove the date of purchase. Those who do so will not face penalties for nonpayment.
County Solicitor Jack Purcell said the amendment is an improvement to existing law, as people generally rely on receiving a bill so they can pay it.
“They would not be subjected to penalties even if they didn’t get the bill,” Purcell said.
Act 57 mandates that all taxing bodies – including municipalities and school districts – adopt an ordinance or resolution that includes the penalty waiver by Jan. 7.
The waivers are applicable starting with taxes assessed for the 2023 county and municipal tax year, and 2023-24 school tax year.
In other business, the commissioners announced that the Fayette County Behavioral Health Advisory Board has one vacant position with a term to expire on Dec. 31, 2024. The minimum requirements are that the applicant be a professional in psychology, social work, nursing, education or religion. Letters of interest should be sent to Chief Clerk Amy Revak at arevak@fayettepa.org or at 61 East Main Street, Uniontown, Pa., 15401. Letters must be received no later than Sept. 29.
