The Fayette County commissioners unanimously approved a proposed ordinance to make the county a sanctuary for Second Amendment rights Thursday.
About 60 people showed up to voice opinions on the proposed Second Amendment Sanctuary Ordinance (SASO), which states that the county does not recognize the enforcement of any new laws that alter Second Amendment rights.
Maryellen Snyder of Chalk Hill, who was against the ordinance, asked the commissioners to either table the matter or put it on the ballot for the people to vote into law.
“I'm afraid of the many potential negative impacts of this ordinance,” Snyder said.
She said the notoriety that such an ordinance might bring could affect tourism in the county and could also deter new businesses from locating to the county.
Dr. Val Finnell, the state director of Gun Owners of America in Pennsylvania, said Pennsylvanians saw what happened in Virginia with the introduction of what's considered anti-Second Amendment legislation by anti-gun parties.
Finnell said those gun control bills have caused 95% of counties in Virginia to adopt some form of SASO.
“I commend the people in this state and in this county for having the foresight not wanting to be Virginia next year in 2021 if the elections go the other way,” Finnell said.
Leroy Renninger of Chalk Hill asked the commissioners what they hoped to accomplish with the ordinance – or rather what it would not get accomplished.
“You would not have one more right or any additional protection (under the SASO) —not one," Renninger said. "Your rights and protections are afforded by the U.S. Constitution, by the state constitution and the federal and state laws."
Resident David Show congratulated the commissioners, the county's former and current sheriff, the county district attorney and all the state representatives who have been supportive of the issue.
“Make no mistake, this is a reaffirmation of our U.S. Constitution and Pennsylvania State Constitution,” Show said. “This is designed to say we will not allow the constitution to be infringed upon.”
After 40 minutes of public comment and the approval of the ordinance, the commissioners explained why they voted for the SASO.
Commissioner Dave Lohr, a veteran who served overseas in Yugoslavia and Romania, said he saw communist governments up close in his military experience.
“The Second Amendment is a very powerful and very secure entity for our country,” Lohr said, adding that he would not just stand up for Second Amendment rights, but for any constitutionally guaranteed protections. “I will not permit communism or communist tactics that we have seen in Virginia come into this state.”
Commissioner Vincent Vicites said that every time he has run for public office, he has made it clear that he supports the Second Amendment.
“And I am a man of my word, and I have to keep my word on this,” Vicites said. "My word is my bond."
Commissioner Scott Dunn said Fayette County is one among many area adopting the SASO, a measure he fully supports.
“We understand that this is largely a symbolic gesture, but make no mistake, the county commissioners, the sheriff, the district attorney, your state legislators fully support this ordinance,” Dunn said. “We stand with over 400 counties, cities and states that have passed these ordinances.”
County Solicitor Jack Purcell said the ordinance will be up for adoption at next month's commissioners meeting.
The clearest threat and most present danger to gun rights in Fayette County is Richard Bower, Fayette County District Attorney.
kaj
