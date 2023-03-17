The Fayette County commissioners voted to place 14 drop-off recycling bins at schools in the Albert Gallatin Area School District as well as other locations.
On Thursday, the board unanimously voted for the ratification to award a bid to Northeast Industrials for $101,446 to purchase the bins.
The funding was provided by a state Department of Environmental Protection grant through a partnership with German Township
County Recycling Coordinator/Stormwater Manager Sheila Shea said Smithfield Elementary already has a bin, so some of the new ones will be placed at other schools in the district.
Shea said the remaining bins will be placed throughout the county.
“We are working to finalize the list of locations right now,” Shea said. “I’m working from a waiting list and as soon as I confirm, those locations are a go.”
In other business, the commissioners unanimously voted to name Nancy Morris to the FACT Transportation Executive Committee as a disability representative with a term to expire on Dec. 31, 2023, and Andre Walters as a Fayette County representative to the Southwestern Pennsylvania Commission Public Participation Panel with a term to expire Feb. 17, 2025.
