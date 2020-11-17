The Fayette County commissioners will vote on a 2021 proposed budget later this week that doesn’t include a tax increase.
During Tuesday’s agenda meeting, the commissioners voted to place the preliminary $40,955,340 budget on the agenda for Thursday’s regular meeting.
Chief Financial Consultant Sam Lynch said the budget is $107,875 lower than last year’s adopted budget.
“Fantastic,” said Commissioner Dave Lohr. “No millage increase and also a savings is better yet as being lower than last year.”
Lynch said if the proposed budget is adopted on Thursday, it will be put on display, and after Thanksgiving, he will meet with the department heads and have budget sessions prior to the budget’s scheduled adopted on Dec. 17.
Commissioner Vincent Vicites said Lynch provided a good report, but Vicites said he wants to go over every line item as well as staffing requests from departments before voting to finalize the budget.
Vicites said all three commissioners have been diligent on saving on costs, especially on the county prison project. Vicites said they’re working to make that project as cost-effective as possible, while ensuring all required guidelines are met.
“Costs are going up in some areas, but we’re able to save money in several other areas to offset those increases,” said Commissioner Scott Dunn. “I’m very pleased that not only is there no tax increase, but there’s actually a slight reduction (in expenditures).”
The commissioners said the credit is due to the county departments, including the court-related departments which have reduced the number of inmates housed out-of-county.
Dunn said they’ve worked hard to control spending in a difficult year with COVID-19, and the commissioners had to spend money where they didn’t expect to spend money during the pandemic.
“There’s always extra expenses somewhere that you didn’t plan for,” Lohr said.
In other business, the commissioners voted to place on the agenda the adoption of a resolution to allocate money to the Fayette County Redevelopment Authority to support the demolition of three buildings in danger of collapsing in downtown Brownsville at a cost of $103,170.
Andrew French, the authority’s executive director, told the commissioners the authority addressed the issue as an emergency demolition two weeks ago using funds the authority had available as well as the money from the demolition fund.
French said most of the debris has been cleaned up and ready to be disposed. Market Street, which had been closed, was reopened Tuesday, according to borough Mayor Ross H. Swords Jr. Brownsville Avenue remains closed.
In other business, Dunn said COVID-19 is back on the rise and asked that people remain diligent. On Monday, officials put visitation restrictions back in place at the Fayette County Prison.
