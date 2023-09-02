A Fayette County coroner’s jury recommended Ohiopyle State Park officials and area outfitters consider stronger warnings to those who wish to whitewater raft on the park’s Youghiogheny River.
The three-page list of recommendations was issued last week following an inquest into the death of Julie Moore, 51, of Columbus, Ohio. Moore died in August 2022, after she flipped out of her raft on the Lower Yough. Investigators believe her foot got caught on something under the water, and the current prevented her from rising to the surface.
Coroner Dr. Phillip Reilly said Moore was part of a group of about 70 people, and was sharing a raft with her two daughters and one daughter’s boyfriend. Reilly said he held the inquest to determine ways to reduce the risk of such an incident from occurring again.
Among the recommendations – which neither park officials nor the four rafting companies in the area are bound by – was a call for more thorough language on waivers so that those who are not familiar with the terminology clearly understand the potential dangers associated with whitewater rafting.
“So that if a family is looking for a ‘lazy river’-type of activity they are not presented with a Class III or IV rapid,” jurors wrote.
Rapids are classified by difficulty, with Class I rapids being smooth, easily navigable waters and Class IV and above being difficult-to-navigate waters. Reilly said the area in which Moore died varies between Class III and Class IV rapids.
Jurors also pressed for additional training for those unfamiliar with rafting.
“We would like the rafters to be able to engage in an interactive training with knowledge checks throughout which is reviewed prior to the waivers being presented and signed,” the recommendations stated.
The panel also suggested presenting statistics related to drowning deaths or injuries sustained during whitewater rafting on the Yough, as well as offering specific statistics about Dimple Rock, a massive rock on the Lower Yough. Officials in the coroner’s office said the drowning occurred in the area, but did not blame Dimple Rock for Moore’s death.
The rock was the site of three drownings in 2000. A coroner’s jury heard testimony about those drownings more than two decades ago, and at the time recommended studying the area to see if the underside of the rock could be filled to stop those who fall out of rafts on the Class III or IV rapids in the area from getting stuck under it. A feasibility study, however, showed filling the undercut of the rock (which, at the time, was about the size of a minivan) could create additional unforeseen hazards.
Phone calls about the latest recommendations placed to the rafting companies were either not returned or representatives declined to comment. A message left for Ohiopyle State Park officials also was not returned as of press time.
However, after the deaths in 2000, officials added signage warning of rafting hazards, and rental facilities started giving enhanced safety briefings. Visitors to the park can also watch a safety video before embarking on a whitewater rafting trip.
While the rafting season is winding down, Reilly said he was hopeful park officials and local outfitters would review the new recommendations and see if any could be implemented.
“(The outfitters have) always been very attentive to any risk evaluation in the past,” he said. “And the park has always been helpful, always very attentive.”
