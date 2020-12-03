The Fayette County commissioners are seeking letters of interest from those interested in serving on various county boards and authorities.
County officials said the following seats on board and authorities are set to soon expire.
Expiring on Dec. 31 are:
n Agricultural Land Preservation Board (two three-year seats)
n Behavioral Health Advisory Board (four three-year seats)
n Fayette County Housing Authority (one five-year seat)
n Industrial Development Authority (two five-year seats).
n LaFayetteManor/Beechwood Court Board (one seat with no term expiration)
n North Fayette County Municipal Authority (one three-year seat)
n Planning Commission (two four-year seats)
n Southwestern Pennsylvania Human Services Board (one one-year seat)
n Regional Trail Corporation (one three-year seat)
n Transportation Executive Commission (FACT Committee) (three two-year seats)
n Uniform Construction Code (UCC) Appeals Board (two four-year seats)
n Zoning Hearing Board (two three-year seats)
Expiring Jan. 1 are:
n Fayette County Health Center (one five-year seat)
Expiring Jan. 31 are…
n Airport Authority (one five-year seat)
Anyone interested in serving should send correspondence to the Fayette County Courthouse, attention Chief Clerk Amy Revak, 61 East Main St., Uniontown, PA 15401.
Letters of interest may also be submitted via email at arevak@fayettepa.org.
Deadline for those submissions is Wednesday, Dec. 9.
For more information, visit www.FayetteCountyPA.org
