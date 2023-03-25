The Fayette County Agricultural Land Preservation Board has opened its annual application period for those interested in farmland preservation.
“Preserving farmland means investing in Fayette County’s future,” said county Chief Community Development Specialist Art Cappella.
The Agricultural Land Preservation Program was founded in 1996 to sustain farmland and preserve the best soils in the county. Program funding is generated through the state Department of Agriculture’s Clean and Green Program, tobacco taxes, county contributions and more.
Cappella said agriculture is the leading industry in Fayette County, and easements conserve both food production sources and green spaces.
“It is also a method by which we can maintain the farming industry’s traditions and culture; as well as enhance Fayette’s community appearance by establishing a common balance between economic development and the agriculture industry,” he said.
Cappella said 25 county farms are currently part of the Agricultural Land Preservation Program with a total of 2,923 acres preserved as of 2022. More than $3.4 million has been invested in the project.
Program requirements include:
n A minimum of 50 acres of farmland.
n Location in an agricultural security area, which may include non-adjacent farmland parcels of at least 10 acres. Applicants must contact their local governments to place farmland into an agricultural security area.
n Completion of an appraisal and soil testing following application submission.
All applications are valid for two years, and the 2023 application period closes on Sept. 1.
“Agricultural land preservation helps control urban sprawl, while allowing for smart development and growth,” Cappella said. “It allows for investment where infrastructure already exists, so no one has to cut down trees or chew up farms.”
Interested landowners may apply by contacting the Fayette County Office of Planning, Zoning and Community Development at 724-430-1210.
