Suspect in Fayette Friends of Animal break-in

Submitted

The individual pictured is believed to be responsible for breaking into Fayette Friends of Animals in Uniontown in the early-morning hours of Friday and stealing about $1,500. Anyone with information is asked to call state police at 724-439-7111.

 Submitted

The operators of a local no-kill animal shelter are asking for the public’s help in identifying the person responsible for breaking into the shelter and stealing about $1,500 in donations.

