The operators of a local no-kill animal shelter are asking for the public’s help in identifying the person responsible for breaking into the shelter and stealing about $1,500 in donations.
“We’re all in disbelief that someone would steal from homeless, neglected and strayed animals,” Fayette Friends of Animals Board President Lori Coffman said.
Coffman said donations support the average of 30 to 40 cats and 20 to 30 dogs at the shelter, in need of forever homes.
Around 2:30 a.m. Friday, someone used a tool to break the deadbolt lock on the exterior door of shelter on Searights Herbert Road in Uniontown, according to state police. Once inside the building, the intruder located a key for the safe and was able to open it and steal the money.
Coffman said the amount of money stolen was from their best estimate of donations, fees from adopting animals and money from ticket sales for an upcoming Christmas fundraiser. Along with the money, the burglar also stole the credit cards for the organization, which she said they immediately canceled after learning of the break-in.
Because the shelter is a nonprofit, no-kill shelter, Coffman said they are solely funded by donations. She said the loss of that money is a substantial blow to Fayette Friends of Animals, but noted the community has rallied to offer support.
“We would greatly appreciate anyone with any knowledge to talk to the police and hopefully the case will be solved,” Coffman said.
Anyone with any information on the individual who broke into the shelter can contact state police at 724-439-7111.
Those who would like to donate either pet food, supplies or money can find information to do so on the shelter’s website at www.fayettefriendsofanimals.net, or by calling 724-245-7815.
