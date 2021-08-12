All veterans are welcome to the inaugural Veterans Appreciation Day later this month.
The event will be hosted by the Fayette County Veterans Affairs Office, The Dogtag Club, GammaRay Entertainment, WMBS and FastSigns on Aug. 21 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Fayette County Fairgrounds, 132 Pechin Road, Dunbar.
“During the pandemic, our veterans weren’t able to go to their local organizations or be seen in offices,” said Fayette County Veteran Affairs Director Brian Bensen, adding that his office and the veterans they serve haven’t come together in over a year. “It’s very important that we bring our veterans back together again to honor their service.”
Veterans and their families and friends from all counties are welcome to attend.
Live entertainment will be presented by GammaRay, local artists and dancers will be featured, food and other vendors will be available and the VFW 8543 State Band will perform.
A Spectacular Americana car, truck and motorcycle show will take place with trophies and prizes awarded for the best of each category. Registration is $10.
WMBS Radio will broadcast live throughout the day on 590 AM and 101.1 FM with DJ Arnie Amber; and a variety of raffles and door prizes, a 50/50 drawing and gift basket auction will be featured.
A variety of family-friendly activities will also be offered, and local and regional veteran resources, including the local Veteran Affairs Clinic, the Vet Center offices of both Pittsburgh and West Virginia, will also be there.
The VA Hospital of Pittsburgh will be on site assisting veterans and their families with health care options and offering free health screenings.
“This is a joint effort backed by the community,” Bensen said. “We are all coming together to thank our veterans and put on a show.”
Bensen added that all proceeds from the event will benefit the local Rolling Thunder chapter, which will host a veterans bike rally during the event.
“I hope to see everyone there to honor all of those who have come before us,” Bensen said. “We will never forget them or their families.”
For more information, visit www.gammarayentertainment.com or call 412-545-4787.
