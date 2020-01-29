The building containing the Fayette County Assistance Office at 41 W. Church St. in Uniontown was evacuated after a package containing a black powdery substance was received Wednesday morning.
Officials said the bag was sealed up, and those who were inside were cleared out. Dozens of employees were evacuated at 10:15 a.m. after the package was received.
They packed into to the nearby State Theatre Center for the Arts, where they remained for about 1 hour before being allowed back into the building to continue with the work day. Employees learned the building was cleared of any threat at 11:10 p.m., and they were allowed to return to work.
Officials have not yet said what was in the package.
