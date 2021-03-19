A Fayette County attorney who stole nearly $50,000 from a masonic association has been disbarred.
A Thursday order from the state Supreme Court disbarred Donald B. Moreman of Connellsville from practicing law in Pennsylvania.
The action came following a recommendation from the court's Office of Disciplinary Counsel. In 2019, Moreman pleaded guilty to 75 counts of forgery and 8 counts of theft by deception.
Over a period of 14 months, police charged he forged signatures on 75 checks from the account of the Pleasant Valley Masonic Hall Association in Bullskin Township. Moreman was the treasurer of the organization.
Moreman obtained $49,594 from that account for his personal use.
He was sentenced to 36 months of intermediate punishment with 18 months on house arrest with electronic monitoring after he made full restitution.
Moreman asked the disciplinary board to impose a one-year suspension due to mitigating circumstances, stating he only entered the guilty plea to avoid incarceration and he made full restitution. Moreman also told the board he is remorseful, is of good character in the community and his conduct was an isolated event.
However, the board found Moreman never took responsibility for his actions, contending he only paid restitution in hopes of receiving a lighter sentence. The board also noted the thefts took place over 14 months, noting that was not an isolated incident.
Moreman is to pay for the expenses that incurred during the disciplinary board's investigation and prosecution of the matter.
