A suspended Fayette County attorney has pleaded guilty to misappropriating funds from his clients.
According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, John William “JW” Eddy, 39, pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud for misappropriating clients’ funds from his law practice between 2016 and 2020.
U.S. Attorney John C. Gurganus said Eddy ran a private law practice, Eddy Law Office, and was required to maintain a trust account for client funds, also known as an Interest on Lawyer Trust Account (IOLTA).
That account was to be used to secure client funds, such as proceeds from legal settlements, fees advanced for services not yet performed, or money for court fees.
During his guilty plea on Wednesday before U.S. District Court Judge Sylvia H. Rambo, Eddy admitted that he misappropriated $242,975.89 in client funds entrusted to him, according to a release from federal prosecutors.
In early June 2019, Eddy was arrested and then charged with DUI and possession of a controlled substance.
From the time of his arrest until early 2020, Eddy received a series of personal loans that he used to repay clients whose funds he had allegedly misappropriated from the IOLTA account.
The case was investigated by the FBI
Prosecutors said the maximum penalty under federal law for wire fraud is 20 years imprisonment, but did not indicate if there was a specific sentence attached to Eddy’s plea.
Eddy was admitted to practice law in Pennsylvania on Oct. 24, 2008, and previously served as an assistant district attorney in Fayette County and as solicitor for the City of Uniontown.
His law license was suspended on June 4, 2021. The suspension will last three years, and was retroactive to Sept. 6, 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.