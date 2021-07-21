A Connellsville man shot and killed his brother, and then left the scene of the shooting before killing himself over the weekend, state police report.
State police in Uniontown reported that Jeremy Alan Lowry, 35, shot Chad William Lowry, 34, of Mount Pleasant, at 212 East End Road in Bullskin Township around 11:47 a.m. Saturday and then fled.
Police said Jeremy Lowry drove to the area of 127 Wiltrout Hollow Road and shot himself.
Trooper Robert Broadwater said the two men were brothers. He was unable to provide additional information and said police are continuing to investigate the murder-suicide.
