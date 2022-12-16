The Fayette County Commissioners adopted a 2023 budget with no tax increase.
During Thursday’s meeting, the commissioners unanimously adopted the 2023 general fund budget of $55,582,375 with the millage rate remaining at 6.764.
Last month, the commissioners approved a $54,979,205 budget without a tax increase, adding that they would continue making cuts prior to adopting the final budget.
Commissioner Scott Dunn said what appears to be an increase in spending from last month’s $54.9 million budget to the final budget of $55.5 million stems from grants that have been approved within that time and had to be added to the budget.
“We’re doing things in the county that, in my mind, haven’t been done before,” Dunn said, adding that the county had applied for over $15 million in grants by April of 2022.
“The county has been really aggressive on grants,” Commissioner Dave Lohr said. “That’s our goal; when the money is out there, we go get it.”
Dunn said that while the county may not get all the grants it seeks, it will continue looking for funding, adding that whenever a grant is approved, it’s considered both a revenue and an expense and not having a negative effect with the commissioners cutting costs wherever they can.
Commissioner Vince Vicites asked Sam Lynch, the county’s chief financial consultant, about the amount pared down from the budget since last month’s proposed budget, which Lynch replied was $1.7 million.
Vicites said every line item was looked at as he kept a focus on the budget.
“We want to make sure it’s managed right from the get-go,” Vicites said, adding that they’ll monitor spending on a daily, weekly and monthly basis.
“We’ll be watching the budget and watching expenditures next year,” Lohr said. “We know all your bills are going up, and the absolute last thing we want to do is raise taxes.”
In other business, the commissioners unanimously voted to approve an agreement between the county and Gibson Thomas Engineering Co. Inc. for designing the Sheepskin Trail in the city limits of Uniontown through a SMART grant not to exceed $176,500.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.