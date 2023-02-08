The new executive director of CASA of Fayette County has returned home to continue her passion for advocating for children.
“I think this program is absolutely wonderful, a fabulous board dedicated to the organization, amazing volunteers and the best advocates,” said Coreen Berry of CASA of Fayette County. “Literally, their dedication has no other word but amazing.”
The Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Fayette County is part of a statewide network of community-based, nonprofit programs that recruit, screen, train and supervise volunteers to be a voice for children removed from home due to abuse or neglect.
“They really, really advocate for the kids,” she said.
Born and raised in Fayette County, Berry graduated from Uniontown Area High School and attended Seton Hill University, graduating in 2015 with a political science degree.
“My goal was to help people,” she said.
Berry soon found that her passion was in child welfare, which led her to work for Washington County Children and Youth Services (CYS) as an intake caseworker in 2016 and then a casework supervisor in 2018, when she was responsible for training and supervising a team of about four caseworkers.
With her time in CYS, she worked side by side with CASA and found she was loving what they were doing for children in the area.
“As a resident of Fayette County, I wanted to move my career closer to home,” she said. In September, she discovered the opening for the executive director position at CASA of Fayette County. “Honestly, it was my dream job, working in my local community, advocating for the children for a program I find absolutely wonderful.”
Berry started as the new executive director on Jan. 23, and said her goals are to continue outreach efforts, obtain more volunteers and ultimately serve more children in need of advocacy.
She added that she wants to also make a push to further participate in health-care advocacy for the children that they serve.
“When a child is removed, a lot of times, they’re not up to date on vaccines or mental health treatments,” she said, adding that one of her advocates is looking into having art therapy for the children.
Berry said she’s always looking for more volunteer advocates, who are trained through the program and appointed by a judge to serve as the “eyes and ears” of the court. Their sole role is to represent the best interest of the child, some of whom are in foster care, by prioritizing the child’s needs so that their voice may be heard in court.
The organization is hosting a murder-mystery luncheon fundraiser on Feb. 26 at The Stone House in Farmington. Tickets can be purchased on CASA of Fayette County’s website at casafayette.org/.
For additional details, contact the CASA office at 724-220-6179, visit its website or the office in person in the Fayette County Chamber of Commerce building at 65 W. Main St., Uniontown.
