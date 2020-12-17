A balanced budget with no tax increase for Fayette County’s residents was adopted on Thursday by the board of commissioners.
Commissioners Dave Lohr, Vincent Vicites and Scott Dunn unanimously voted to approve the $42,06,270 spending plan with total millage set at 6.76448 mills.
“This has been a team effort,” said Lohr, adding his appreciation for the department heads and row officers working together. “It’s been a bad year with the coronavirus, but I think we did well this year with the budget.”
Sam Lynch, the county’s financial consultant, said they started working on the budget right after Labor Day, sending a proposed budget to the department heads and working with the commissioners to go over it line by line.
“Even with the changes, this budget is coming in close to what we had with the proposed budget,” Lynch said.
He said the county’s debt service this year was almost $4 million lower than last year, and money didn’t need to be borrowed from other funds to get through 2020.
“A lot of hard work went into this budget,” said Dunn, noting officials looked at a lot of areas to see where costs could be cut. “I pledge to continue that.”
Vicites said they held the line on spending, and any necessary increases in the budget were offset by decreases in general government areas of spending. He said the commissioners were “very frugal” in deciding which offices will receive additional staff.
“I think this is a good budget,” Vicites said. “I think this is a cost-effective budget.”
In other business, the commissioner unanimously voted to award the 2021 Tax Revenue Anticipation Note (TRAN) to United Bank for $8 million at 0.90%.
“That is a phenomenal rate,” Vicites said, adding the county used to pay over $100,000 in interest for the tax anticipation loan, but this year, it will be around $45,000.
The TRAN amount last year was $9.25 million with a rate of 2.22% interest.
