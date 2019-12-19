The Fayette County commissioners adopted a $41,063,215 budget Thursday that includes a tax increase of 1.25 mills, bringing the total millage rate to 6.76 mills.
Sam Lynch, the county’s financial consultant, said the commissioners have diligently worked in the last four weeks to make as many cuts as possible. He said they were looking at a 1.4 mill increase in the proposed budget.
“They went through each department and each line item,” Lynch said.
“We went through the expenditures at least three times,” said Commissioner Vincent Vicites, who added that well over $1 million in expenditures was cut for 2020. “We pared it back as much as we could.”
The commissioners said the new prison project and the purchase of state-mandated voting machines necessitated the increase.
Vicites said the prison project is something that must be done, citing federal lawsuits alleging poor conditions at the 131-year-old Fayette County Prison.
“We have to build a prison,” Vicites said. “We have no choice. And it has to be in this budget.”
Had the county not moved toward a new prison, Vicites said, the lawsuits could have ended with a judge issuing a court order to build a new prison, and county officials being told how to do it.
“And that would escalate costs tremendously,” Vicites said.
“Because of what we’ve done over the past four years, we’ve held the line,” said Commissioner Dave Lohr, noting he’d be keeping an eye on costs associated with the new prison.
“We’re really going to be monitoring them and watching what’s going on to keep that cost down and get the job done,” he said.
Commissioner Scott Dunn added that the board will discuss putting safeguards in place to better track the budget throughout 2020.
“Going forward, you’re going to see more a fiscally responsible board,” Dunn said.
The commissioners were surprised that the passing of the final budget was met with applause from members of the United Mine Workers Association union on the commissioners’ leadership in moving the prison project forward.
“It was a hard decision, but, in the end, it’s best for everybody,” said Mike Payton, a representative of the United Mine Workers Association union.
In other business,
n The commissioners unanimously voted to approve 17 projects in the county to receive funding from the 2019-2020 Local Share Account (LSA) program as the county was allocated $450,000 for those community projects. Vicites said they had 59 applications totaling $2.7 million in funding costs.
n The commissioners announced additional openings on the county’s Farmland Preservation Board, FACT Transportation Board and Conservation District. Anyone interested can submit letters of interest in by Jan. 10, 2020, to the Fayette County Commissioners at 61 East Main Street, Uniontown, Pa., 15401.
