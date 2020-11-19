The Fayette County commissioners approved the proposed 2021 budget, which is expected to have no tax increase.
The commissioners unanimously voted to accept the 2021 general budget for the county during Thursday’s regular voting meeting.
Chief Financial Consultant Sam Lynch said the $40,955,340 balanced budget is $107,875 lower than last year’s adopted budget.
Commissioner Vincent Vicites repeated his intentions from Tuesday’s agenda meeting to make sure the budget is as cost-effective as possible by going over every line and reviewing every departmental request.
The proposed budget will be on display as the commissioners are expected to vote on adopting the final budget on Dec. 17.
In other business, the commissioners entered into a sales agreement with Good Will Industries to purchase the Goodwill Recycling Center in Uniontown in the amount of $225,750, an amount that’s at or below the fair-market value.
Grant funding will be available through the state Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) in 2021 to reimburse about $200,000 of the purchase, officials said.
Commissioner Scott Dunn said the purchase of the building will be included with the countywide recycling plan that has been submitted to the DEP.
Vicites said the building has been a long-standing location for recycling and will include a place for people to drop off their recyclable items.
“This will replace the hard-to-recycle events we’ve had two or three times a year,” Dunn said. “You’ll be able to go to this facility and drop off those hard-to-recyclable items at your convenience rather than waiting for those two or three times a year.”
Commissioner Dave Lohr said they still have work that needs to be done before the center reopens, and will announce reopening plans in the future.
In other business, the commissioners:
n Unanimously voted to solicit bids to renovate the commissioners conference room in the Fayette County Courthouse to comply with the CDC’s social-distancing guidelines.
n Unanimously voted to approve a project modification of the 2020 Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Relief to allow the county to request an additional $42,228 to be used to improve internet services in the county courtrooms. No county match is required.
n Unanimously voted to approve the master site development plan for upgrades to the Dunlap Creek Park and German-Masontown Park.
n Expressed their gratitude to those involved in the Nov. 3 General Election from the poll workers to the employees at the Fayette County Election Bureau.
n Encourage anyone interested in serving on a county board to submit a letter of interest no later than Dec. 3. The boards and the terms of expiration are listed on the county website.
Letters of interest should be sent to Chief Clerk Amy Revak at 61 East Main Street, Uniontown PA 15401 or email arevak@fayettepa.org
