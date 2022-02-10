The Fayette County commissioners have approved 21 projects to be funded by Local Share Account money
Twenty-one of 50 proposed projects receiving $799,239 in funding.
“As always, this year’s projects are pretty evenly distributed geographically, with all corners of our county represented,” said Andrew French, executive director of the Fayette County Redevelopment Authority. “Since the program began seven years ago, each one of our 42 municipalities has benefited from some project funded by LSA grants.”
The LSA funding will be leveraged with more than $700,000 from other funding sources secured by the project applicants, creating a total impact of more than $1.5 million countywide.
LSA funding is generated annually through the county’s share of gaming revenues from Nemacolin’s Lady Luck Casino in Wharton Township.
“LSA funds are pretty flexible in their usage, so there’s always a wide variety of projects on the recommendation list,” French said. “We really try to capitalize on that flexibility by funding different kinds of projects every year.”
Projects that received funding include a Neighborhood Stabilization Initiative for Fayette County Redevelopment Authority, a radio system upgrade for the German Township Police, a community billboard for Dunbar Borough, Phillips Park Playground upgrade in North Union Township, Sheepskin Trail improvements in South Union Township and fire hydrant replacement in Fairchance by the North Fayette County Municipal Authority.
Connellsville Area Veterans Memorial Honor Roll Committee, which also received LSA funding this year, is working to bring an honor roll to the city of Connellsville.
“Our committee is extremely grateful for the grant, and it surely does help us continue toward the finished project which is long over due — and the veterans deserve this respect and recognition,” said Judy Keller, committee chair.
Keller said the money will help with the project as they’ve ordered granite for the site and will prep the area when the weather breaks, including removing shrubs and old concrete. The honor roll will be located at Route 119 North and Pittsburgh Street.
The committee plans to install enhanced lighting, will verify veterans names and service information, and they intend to recreate the “flame” appearance with a bronze fixture as well as a battlefield cross.
Another funding recipient was the Fayette County Crime Stoppers’ Community Awareness Project.
Bill Zack, president of the organization, said they will use funds for things like newspaper and radio ads, billboards and other signs to get the word out that people can anonymously call in tips for a cash reward.
“We use that money to keep name out there in front of the public,” Zack said, adding that the money also helps maintain their website so the public and see information about local crimes and provide tips.
“We were pleasantly surprised to have more funding available than we have had in the past couple of LSA rounds,” said Commissioner Vince Vicites. “The LSA grants are so important because they are, in most cases, community-led projects that impact the community directly.”
Vicites said distributing funding at the grassroots level is extremely important for helping individual communities.
Commissioner Scott Dunn said this year’s projects were a great mix of community projects, infrastructure improvements, support for first responders and more.
“It was good to be able to fund so many of these worthy projects,” Dunn said, adding that the funds are used to fill in the gaps for the county’s municipalities and authorities. “This helps them fill their wish list of projects that might not get funded by other means. These projects and improvements help make our local municipalities a better place to live.”
Commissioner Dave Lohr said the county is moving in the right direction as LSA funding is just one vehicle to move local projects along.
“I’m always impressed with the quality of applications and so excited to see this money put to good use,” Lohr said. “Our communities and agencies are using all of the tools in the toolbox to find ways to make valued projects come to fruition, and that’s good for Fayette County and all the citizens who live and work here.”
Following the commissioners’ selections, the recommendations are sent to the state Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) for final approval. DCED then administers the funding for those projects the state signs off on through 2022.
For more information and a complete list of project details, contact the Fayette County Redevelopment Authority at 724-437-1547 or visit www.racfpa.org.
