The Fayette County commissioners approved a countywide broadband study as another step to bring high-speed internet to all of Fayette County.
During Thursday’s meeting, the commissioners voted 2-1 to authorize Michael Baker International of Pittsburgh to conduct a study, connectivity hub and provide a final report to the commissioners at a cost of $173,886.
Commissioner Dave Lohr voted against the motion during Tuesday’s agenda meeting as well as at Thursday’s meeting, stating that the county grant writer asked the commissioners to delay voting on the motion until the grant writer has a chance to speak to the engineers and seek out more criteria from the state.
Lohr reiterated on Thursday that he understands the need for a study, realizes it needs to be done and wants broadband throughout the county. But he said he doesn’t want to rush the study and have to go back and either have a whole new study or an amended study if they didn’t have the necessary criteria.
“These studies can be expensive,” Lohr said, adding that Westmoreland County spent approximately $600,000.
Lohr suggested holding off a couple of months, even though other counties are currently doing their studies.
Commissioner Scott Dunn disagreed with Lohr, as the county already had engineers and people out in the communities looking at underserved spots, and the county should act to have the study in place to receive funding from the state next year.
Commissioner Vince Vicites said he believes Michael Baker International will ask all the questions to know the necessary criteria to move forward.
“I think time is of the essence,” Vicites said. “I want to get this rolling. I want to get a blueprint of what we need to do.”
In other business, the commissioners unanimously voted to appoint Philip Michael to the Fayette County Redevelopment Authority with a term to expire on July 8, 2027.
Dunn said Michael was one of three qualified candidates who applied for the position, and he and the other commissioners want the other two candidates to keep the county in mind for other open positions on authorities or boards, as the commissioners would like their service.
The commissioners also announced vacant positions on the Fayette County Behavioral Health Advisory Board, with one position with a term to expire on Dec. 31, 2024; three positions on the Hotel Tax Grant Board, with terms to expire Sept. 30, and one vacancy on the Lafayette Manor/Beechwood Court Board.
Anyone interested in serving on one of the boards is asked to send a letter of interest to Chief Clerk Amy Revak at arevak@fayettepa.org or 61 E. Main St., Uniontown, PA, 15401, by Aug. 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.