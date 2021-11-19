The Fayette County commissioners approved the proposed 2022 budget with no anticipated tax increase.
The general fund budget of 2022 totals $43,659,840, with the millage rate expected to remain at 6.76448.
Commissioner Vince Vicites said during Thursday’s meeting that the proposed budget is a 3% increase from last year’s final budget of $42,069,270.
After meeting with department heads to come up with the initial draft of the proposed budget, Vicites said, commissioners were able to trim $2.5 million to get to the proposed budget.
Commissioner Dave Lohr said people sometimes don’t consider the natural increases that the county has annually, and to have a budget as close as it is to last year’s without a tax increase is an accomplishment.
“Hats off to everyone who’s been a part of that,” Lohr said.
Commissioner Scott Dunn said the budget was tough because the county, like all consumers, are facing higher gas prices to fuel county vehicles and higher energy costs in county buildings.
“It’s been a lot of work to get to this point, and no tax increase is something always great to hear,” Dunn said. “I don’t think we’re necessarily done with the cutting. I think we’re going to go back to it and look at it again.”
Vicites agreed and added they key is to monitor spending throughout 2022 to make sure every department stays within the budget.
The budget will be posted on the county website, and the commissioners are expected to pass the final budget next month.
In other business, Dunn announced that there will be free drive-through COVID-19 testing at the Joseph A. Hardy Connellville Airport from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday; from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday and Tuesday; and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday.
The state Department of Health is sponsoring the testing through a partnership with AMI Expeditionary Healthcare (AMI).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.