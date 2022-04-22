The Fayette County commissioners approved a pay increase for poll workers Thursday, in time for the May 17 primary election.
The daily rates of the judges of elections will go from $105 to $160, general poll workers from $90 to $130, the minority/majority inspectors and constables from $96 to $130.
The increases in pay are budgeted; precinct worker training pay as well as travel expenses will remain the same.
“Hopefully this will help us in our efforts to recruit poll workers in the county,” said Commissioner Vincent Vicites. “It’s a long day, and in some cases it can be a 16-hour day. This is appropriate pay.”
Commissioner Dave Lohr said every county across Pennsylvania is having issues recruiting poll workers, adding that a worker is required to be a registered voter in Fayette County. Because of the potentially long hours, poll workers who are not working at their own voting precinct on Election Day should cast a mail-in ballot, Lohr said.
“We’re happy to increase the pay and make it a little more competitive,” said Commissioners Scott Dunn.
Anyone who wants to sign up can do so by calling the Fayette County Election Bureau at 724-430-1289.
Citing stories about poll workers across the country being harassed in past elections, Solicitor Jack Purcell said county officials take the safety and respect of poll workers seriously.
“Democracy needs you,” he said.
In other business, the commissioners unanimously approved a state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources grant for German Masontown and Jacobs Creek parks in the amount of $249,378, with the county requesting $159,600 and providing a match of $89,777.95. The project is to construct a walking trail around the perimeter of both parks.
They also approved another DCNR grant for Mill Run Park in the amount of $98,824.05, with the county requesting $70,000 and providing a match of $28,824.05 to construct a walking trail around the perimeter of the park and make Americans with Disability Act-compliant upgrades.
In other business, Dunn announced that a free grant-writing workshop will be held from 9 a.m. to noon, Friday, April 29, in the Fiddler’s Building at the Fayette County Fairgrounds. The session is for nonprofit businesses, municipalities and anyone interested in learning how to write a grant proposal. Aspire Grant and Development Partners will give the presentation.
