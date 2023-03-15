The Fayette County commissioners want to crunch some numbers before deciding whether to purchase a parking lot on Beeson Avenue in Uniontown.
The lot, which would cost the county $25,000, is located between the Uniontown Fire Department and Fayette County Community Action Agency. At Tuesday’s agenda setting meeting, Commissioner Dave Lohr said the lot is currently privately owned, and if purchased, would be used for county employee parking.
“It’s paying for parking versus having the parking lot itself,” said Lohr, adding that the county pays for employees to park in a few areas in the city. Any county employee who opts to park in a private lot is responsible for paying their own parking fees.
Commissioner Scott Dunn asked for the motion to be tabled because he wants to make sure the purchase is a financially prudent decision.
“I don’t want to spend $25,000, plus an appraiser fee, and just have this be an added cost to county government,” he said.
The other commissioners agreed to first conduct a cost analysis to get a better understanding of how much could be saved in purchasing the lot, and then have an appraisal of the lot done by an independent appraiser as required by county code.
“Let’s get the figures and see where it goes,” Commissioner Vince Vicites said.
In other business, the commissioners placed several other items on the agenda for Thursday’s voting meeting, including:
n Ratification to award a bid to Northeast Industrials in the amount of $101,446 to purchase 14 drop-off recycling bins, which will be funded by a state Department of Environmental Protection grant through partnership with German Township.
n Approval of one appointment to the FACT Transportation Executive Committee, for a disability representative with a term to expire Dec. 31, 2023.
n Approval of one Fayette County representative to the Southwestern Pennsylvania Commission Public Participation Panel, with a term to expire Feb. 17, 2025.
