The Fayette County commissioners will vote on their finalized budget next week, but still don’t anticipate a tax increase.
During Thursday’s agenda meeting, the commissioners unanimously voted to place the measure on the agenda for next week’s regular meeting.
The proposed $40,955,340 balanced budget is $107,875 lower than last year’s adopted budget and there’s no expected tax increase.
Since the budget was introduced last month, Commissioner Dave Lohr said not much has changed.
“We’re still well within our budget range and savings from last year,” Lohr said. “We should be good all around. It’s a really strong budget.”
In other business, the commissioners voted 2-1 to place on the agenda to enter into an agreement with Zelenkofsky & Axelrod LLC to perform audits of the county’s financial statements from Dec. 31, 2020, to Dec. 31, 2023, as well as for the Fayette Area Coordinated Transportation, totaling $416,330.
Commissioner Scott Dunn was the dissenting vote and said he could not support the motion due to the length of the contract and the lack of competition in approving it.
“I consider this a no-bid contract,” Dunn said. “I see no reason that we cant inject a little competition in the process to make sure we’re getting the best services at the best cost to the county.”
“I think they do excellent work, and they know our county very well,” Commissioner Vincent Vicites said. He noted that the company has worked with the county for many years and has reasonable rates.
Vicites and Lohr said the company has helped the county gain a positive credit rating as well as helped with advisory work for their CARES Act funding.
“I’m very, very comfortable with them,” Lohr said. “I have a lot of confidence in them, and that’s big for me.”
In other business, the commissioners unanimously voted to put on next week’s agenda the approval of the proposal from Motorola Solutions for radio-system enhancements for Fayette County Emergency Management Agency.
The total cost of the enhancements is $5,612,000 financed through a five-year lease at 0% interest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.