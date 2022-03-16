The Fayette County commissioners will vote on several motions concerning the continued progress of the Sheepskin Trail at their Thursday meeting.
“What we’re trying to do is step this up with Sheepskin Trail to have two (sections) simultaneously getting some type of funding,” Commissioner Vince Vicites said on Tuesday.
One motion seeks approval for a federal Strengthening Mobility and Revolutionizing Transportation (SMART) grant for design of the trail from the Hutchinson area to Fairchance.
The length of that section is about 4.5 miles, and the total project cost is $312,500.
The SMART funding request is $250,000, and the match amount is $62,500.
Commissioners will also vote on a SMART grant proposal to construct the Skeepskin Trail section within the city limits of Uniontown, with the estimated cost to be $612,703.
Art Cappella, the county’s chief community development specialist, said the program requires a non-federal match of 20% of the SMART funds requested, which equates to $122,541.
Cappella said the city of Uniontown is providing the match as the commissioners are expected to provide a letter of support.
The third motion will be to adopt a resolution to apply for a $410,000 Local Share Account (LSA) grant for property acquisition work in Dunbar and North Union Township for the trail.
“And at the same time, we’re building down by Point Marion,” said Commissioner Scott Dunn. “It’s kind of interesting to see now we’re multitasking on the trail.”
Vicites said he recently learned there will be a federal grant available next year for which the county can apply.
“If we can get engineering done for the South Union to Fairchance, we can construct that section with that money next year,” Vicites said.
