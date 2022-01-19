Fayette County commissioners will vote this week on an expected $1 million water system improvement project in Fairchance.
During Tuesday’s agenda-setting meeting, the commissioners voted to put the application for the project, funded by a Community Development Block Grant, up to a vote on Thursday.
Andrew French, executive director of the Redevelopment Authority of Fayette County, said the authority has been working with the North Fayette Municipal Authority on the project.
“The existing water system in the borough is quite outdated and has a number of problems,” French said, adding that the problems include frequent line breaks and infiltration. “So we’ve been working with North Fayette [Municipal Authority] to come up with a plan to address some of the more serious concerns.”
French said they’re preparing an application for approximately $1 million in competitive CDBG funds for the project.
If the application is approved by the state, the Redevelopment Authority of Fayette County will be responsible for the administration of that funding.
In other business, the commissioners unanimously voted to place on Thursday’s agenda a legal agreement for the construction of 1.4 miles of the Sheepskin Trail between the Route 119 Bridge and Nilan in Springhill Township.
Commissioner Vince Vicities asked Arthur Cappella, county chief community development specialist, if there’s money still available for the project and what the game plan is moving forward.
“We’re working on it, but nothing solid yet,” Cappella said.
Cappella said his department has had discussions with PennDOT, the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) and Fayette County’s director of Parks, Recreation and Trails. However, the county’s engineering firm doesn’t think the county will be able to use the funds from a grant because the grant isn’t entirely designed for the next few miles on that route.
The funding is through the Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP), which is part of the Federal Highway Administration program.
“We need to spend that money,” Vicites said. “We don’t want to send that money back.”
Cappella said they’re looking at a cost $253,000 to complete that 1.4 miles of trail.
“We’re going to do everything we can to keep it,” Cappella said.
In other business, the commissioners said 8,338 new and unwrapped toys were donated to 1,123 less fortunate children in Fayette County through the Toys For Tots program.
“The county did a great job,” said Commissioner Dave Lohr.
