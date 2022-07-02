Fayette County Community Action Agency, Inc. (FCCAA), through funding from the Westmoreland Fayette Workforce Investment Board, is holding its first “Agricultural Career Exploration Summer Camp” for middle school students at least 12 years old who have completed 5th grade.
The hands-on program will run for three weeks Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. beginning on July 11. The camp will include career readiness and exploration activities at the FCCAA location on North Beeson Avenue in Uniontown, hands-on activities related to both livestock and crop farming at Maple Bottom Farms in Dawson, and hands-on activities related to food processing and gardening at the Republic Food Enterprise Center in Republic.
The camp is free, but there are limited spaces available. Call 724-880-2856 or visit Fayette County Community Action’s Facebook page for additional information.
