The Fayette County Controller’s office is seeking outside help to catch up on audits for various county row offices and to train its in-house auditors.
During Tuesday’s agenda meeting, a motion to be placed on the agenda dealt with the commissioners approving audit engagements with the county and Zelenkoske Axelrod LLC for the row offices of recorder of deeds, clerk of courts, prothonotary, register of wills and special audits for the drug task force and the prison commissary.
Controller Scott Abraham explained that his office had gone through a transition with his staff and the departure of a senior auditor had left him with audits that need to be done and employees not qualified to take on that work.
Sam Lynch, the county’s chief financial consultant, stated the importance of the office getting caught up with the audits, adding that it could affect the county’s bond rating that the commissioners have worked to improve.
Commissioner Dave Lohr said once Abraham goes forward with the request for proposal, the commissioners will make sure the funding is there, as Lynch informed the commissioners that funding should be available once they learn of the project’s cost.
“We just need to help him to make sure it works right,” Lohr said of getting qualified people in that office to help out.
Along with the assistance from an outside firm, Abraham said his office needs additional training for their two employees to conduct audits going forward, and Lynch added that once those employees are trained, they’ll need to follow auditing standards with future audits.
“State finances are very complicated,” said Lohr said. “You need to bring in the right people to do the right training.”
Abraham will be responsible for selecting the company to conduct the training.
The commissioners unanimously voted to place on the agenda, upon the recommendation of the county controller, the issue of seeking an RFP for audits for the drug task force, clerk of courts, prison commissary and any outstanding tax sales as determined by the controller.
The commissioners will vote on the motion Thursday.
In other business, the commissioners placed on Thursday’s agenda:
n The hiring of Mark Rafail as the Economic Development Coordinator for the county, effective June 28. Rafail is the executive director of the Redevelopment Authority of Uniontown.
n Advertising for bids to replace the retaining wall along Penn Street and Court Street.
n The approval to apply for the 902 Development and Implementation grant to pave the parking lot of the Fayette County Recycling Center as well as for additional recycling bins.
n The ratification of the submission of a PCCD Drug Court & Pretrial Diversion Initiative Grant for the Fayette County Specialty Courts for $46,000 to be used to provide electronic monitoring services, drug screening supplies, staff training and other supplies for education outreach and the office.
(1) comment
Mr. Abraham touted his many financial degrees and expertise when first running for office and therefore should be able to train for all positions in his office. Stating his ability to run the Controller's office he himself should be able to complete an audit in such a situation as he is professing.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.