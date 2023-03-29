The Fayette County coroner’s office has released the name of the 11-year-old boy killed in the Dec. 27 fire in Springfield Township.
Wednesday, March 29, 2023 1:36 AM
Ziylen Joseph Thomas died from smoke inhalation after the mobile home he was staying at on Hawkins Hollow Road caught fire. The coroner’s office ruled the manner of his death as accidental.
A state police fire marshal who investigated the blaze ruled the fire as accidental, although it was not known where in the mobile home it began.
Two adults were able to escape the blaze and were taken to an area hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries. Three dogs died in the fire.
The boy’s identity was released Tuesday following an open records request by the Herald-Standard and Observer-Reporter newspapers.
State police previously said the boy was not a resident of Fayette County at the time of the fire, but his hometown was not included in the coroner’s response. Facebook posts memorializing him said he was a sixth-grade student at Ligonier Valley Middle School in Westmoreland County, and had previously attended West Crawford Middle School in Connellsville.
