Two Fayette County businesses were named Trailblazers at the Go Laurel Highlands dinner, where travel and tourism partners from Fayette, Somerset and Westmoreland counties came together to honor present and future leaders.
Ashley and Steve Smolenski are the husband-and-wife owners of The Grayson House, a wedding venue in Franklin Township, and JoltBike, which sells electric bicycles in Waltersburg.
The Grayson House opened in 2019.
“It is primarily a wedding venue, though we do occasionally host other events such as corporate meetings, showers and miscellaneous parties,” Ashley Smolenski said. “We will be hosting our fourth annual gala to benefit the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation in December.”
She said they will also host a Christmas pop-up market on Nov. 25 and 26 with other local vendors.
“Most of our clients travel from Morgantown and Pittsburgh and support our local hotels and restaurants during their visit,” Ashley Smolenski said.
Joltbike also opened in 2019, after Steve Smolenski sold his marketing company and decided to open a business that sells electric bicycles.
While the rise in the use of electric bicycles isn’t as big as it is on the west coast, the popularity of the bicycles has steadily risen in Fayette County. Steve Smolenski had to move the shop into a building along Route 51 in Waltersburg that includes over 18 acres for test riding.
“Being in Fayette County, especially for biking, is fantastic,” he said. “There’s such a great trail system, and all the county commissioners are trying to expand the trail system, and it’s working. There’s way more stuff coming.”
Steve Smolenski added that there’s a great sense teamwork in the county, which aids success in the business community.
“Our business friendly, local leaders and Chamber of Commerce offer a lot of support making it a pleasure to run a business here,” Ashley Smolenski said, adding that she was born and raised in Fayette County and is proud to work and raise her four children there. “Winning the Trailblazer of the Year Award from the community I’ve been a part of my entire life is a true honor. My family is looking forward to growing and expanding our businesses in Fayette County and the Laurel Highlands.”
In a press release, Go Laurel Highlands said the couple formed an “incredible tag-team of entrepreneurship that gives a boost to tourism in the Laurel Highlands.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.