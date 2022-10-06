Trail Blazing businesses

Submitted photo

Ashley and Steve Smolenski recently received the Trailblazer of the Year Award from Go Laurel Highlands at their annual dinner for their Fayette County businesses, The Grayson House and JoltBike. Pictured (from left) are Go Laurel Highlands Director of Partnership Development Kelli Brisbane, Executive Director Ann Nemanic, Ashley Smolenski and Steve Smolenski.

 Submitted

Two Fayette County businesses were named Trailblazers at the Go Laurel Highlands dinner, where travel and tourism partners from Fayette, Somerset and Westmoreland counties came together to honor present and future leaders.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.