Fayette County’s court system will have some new faces next year, according to the unofficial results of Tuesday’s primary election.
Absent a successful write-in campaign in November, the county will have a new district attorney. Tuesday’s election also included results for a new judge in the Court of Common Pleas.
North Union Township attorney Mike Aubele bested incumbent District Attorney Richard Bower on the Republican ticket, with Aubele receiving 5,945 votes to Bower’s 5,002 votes.
“I entered this race in January and came in pretty late,” Aubele said on Wednesday. “I felt that we needed a change and clearly the people of the county agreed.”
Aubele said he was blown away from the amount of support he received almost immediately after announcing he was seeking the post. He said the feeling continued Tuesday night as results started coming in.
“When I saw how strongly we were polling in South Union Township, it started to sink in that we were going to pull this one out,” he said, referring to one of the largest precincts in the county. “Once the South and North Union numbers came in, we knew he (Bower) wasn’t going to make it up.”
Aubele will run against South Union Township attorney Jack Connor, the lone Democrat to file for the seat, in November.
“Mr. Connor and I share the same goal: to make a significant change in the county,” Aubele said. “But, based on my background and experience as retired military and former law enforcement, I’m more prepared to take on that role.”
Still, Aubele said, no matter who wins the seat in the fall, county residents will see a change in the DA’s office.
As to the open seat on the bench in Fayette County’s Court of Common Pleas created when Judge John F. Wagner Jr. retired, attorney Mark Mehalov of Fairchance received more votes on both the Democratic and Republican tickets than Melinda Dellarose of Redstone Township, who serves as the county’s first assistant district attorney.
On the Democrat ticket, Mehalov received 6,203 votes to Dellarose’s 5,288. On the Republican side, the gap was narrower with Mehalov receiving 5,632 votes to Dellarose’s 5,523 votes.
“I’m happy and satisfied,” Mehalov said on Wednesday. “We both ran a clean and professional race, and the votes came in.”
Unless an independent enters the race in the general election, Mehalov will run unopposed on both tickets in November.
“I’m excited to take on this new opportunity,” he said. “I appreciate that the people of Fayette County found me worthy.”
In the county commissioner’s race, the Republican ticket had four candidates with the two incumbents, commissioners Scott Dunn and Dave Lohr, both getting the highest vote totals. Both men will advance to the general election, along with Democrats Vince Vicites and Gene Gallo. Vicites, an incumbent commissioner, and Gallo a businessman, were the only two Democrats on the ballot. The top three vote getters among the four will comprise the commission board.
Lohr was the top vote getter with 5,736 votes followed by Dunn with 5,303 votes.
“Obviously, I’m pleased with last night’s results,” Lohr said. “Thank you to everyone for supporting me. There were a lot of people out there talking that did a good job for me.”
Lohr said he decided to not have poll workers as he wanted to stand on what he’s accomplished in the past two terms.
“That was a little risky, but it proves if you really put your heart in what you believe and do a proper job, it pays off,” Lohr said.
Lohr said he’s going to continue campaigning and continue to do his job as commissioner to move the county forward, and is hopeful voters will give him another term in office this fall.
Dunn said he’s ready regroup, look at the numbers, figure out where they need to campaign a little harder and then go full force into the fall season.
“Now I’m looking forward to getting back to work,” Dunn said. “I won’t stop working for Fayette County and won’t stop campaigning.”
He also thanked the voters for their confidence in him.
“There’s a great team behind me, helping me with petitions and signs and working the polls. I’ve been texting everyone this morning to say thank you,” he said Wednesday.
Also on the Republican primary ballot were Jon Marietta Jr. with 5,183 votes and Robert Gene Grimm with 2,122 votes.
Vicites received a total of 8,731 votes, and Gallo received 5,122 votes.
“I’m really, really grateful for the support I got,” Vicites said. “I had a great team of people helping me; they really worked hard, and I worked very hard as well. It was a real grassroots campaign in the primary.”
“I’m very thankful that I’ll be advancing to the general election this fall,” Gallo said, adding that he represents a new choice for voters, and is not afraid to disrupt the status quo.
“My campaign starts now,” he said Wednesday.
In the city of Uniontown, where a typically non-controversial seat grabbed the spotlight, Antoinette Hodge, the incumbent city treasurer, lost to Francis Joby Palumbo on the Democratic ticket. Palumbo received 625 votes to Hodge’s 163 votes.
Hodge is facing theft-related charges in two separate criminal cases, including allegations that she stole cash tax payments made to her office. No Republicans filed to run for the seat.
According to the Fayette County Election Bureau, voter turnout was at 31.1% with 24,063 of the county’s 77,360 registered voters casting a ballot. The unofficial number of absentee ballots and mail-in ballots received by Fayette County for the primary was 5,574.
The turnout was up slightly compared to the county primary in 2021, when voter turnout was at 30%.
County Election Bureau Director Marybeth Kuznik said the votes have been processed, and a meeting is scheduled for next week to begin examining and counting the provisional ballots.
“Everything went well,” Kuznik said. “There were no major problems with the poll workers coming back [with the votes], and we appreciate their work.”
In addition to the board of commissioners and district attorney, a number of other county row offices will be decided in the fall.
In the race for coroner, Bob Baker bested John Terravecchia on Tuesday to secure the Republican nomination, and will face longtime incumbent corner, Democrat Dr. Phillip Reilly, in the fall.
Controller Scott Abraham, a Democrat, faces a challenge from Republican Robb Rhodes, while Clerk of Courts Tim Dye, a Democrat, will be challenged by Republican Harry Young Cochran in the fall. Republican Ken Bork is running against incumbent Register of Wills Jeffrey Redman, a Democrat, in November.
In each of those three races, only one Republican and one Democrat filed.
Sheriff James Custer, a Republican, and Prothonotary Nina Capuzzi Frankhouser, a Democrat, faced no challengers on either ticket.
