Fayette County Career and Technical Institute will receive $48,700 in state funding for a new piece of equipment for their machine production program.
The Pennsylvania Department of Education recently announced that $1.2 million in competitive grants were awarded to 33 career and technical centers and two school districts to purchase new equipment aligned to train students in high-demand occupations.
Of those schools, Fayette County Career and Technical Institute will receive a $48,700 grant. FCCTI Executive Director Dr. Cynthia Shaw said the grant will be used to purchase a CNC Water Jet, an industrial machine that uses a high-pressure water jet to cut materials like wood, rubber and even tougher materials like various metals.
Shaw said they were awarded a matching grant for the $97,400 machine, but had already budgeted the other half of the money in this year’s budget.
Shaw said FCCTI’s Occupational Advisory Committee recommended the purchase of the cutting machine for the institute’s Machine Production Technology program, and the institute applied for the grant in September and was awarded the grant in late December.
“This will really make our shop more up to date,” Shaw said. “Some manufacturers around here use that equipment.”
She added that a piece of equipment like the cutting machine will have the students learn and train with the latest technology, become certified in that technology and make those students more employable as they enter the workforce.
“Equipment grants like this benefits us and helps keep our programs up to date,” Shaw said.
Shaw said she expects to receive the new equipment sometime in the spring and said it will be up and running for the next school year.
“Investing in career readiness and career exploration is a priority for PDE, and we encourage recipients to utilize this funding to enhance and expand these learning programs, which will help students excel in their chosen fields,” said Acting Secretary of Education Eric Hagarty.
According to the PDE, there are more than 80 career and technical centers in Pennsylvania that offer a combination of classes and hands-on learning in programs approved by the Department of Education that allow thousands of students to earn industry credentials or certifications for local jobs in high demand.
