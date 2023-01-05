FCCTI program to receive equipment grant

In this 2020 file photo, Fayette County Career and Technical Institute (FCCTI) machine production instructor Chris Johnson (right) talks to Daniel Kuba (center) with the state Department of Labor & Industry Workforce Development and other visitors during a tour of several shops at the school to discuss its needs. FCCTI recently received a $48,000 grant for machine-cutting equipment for the machine-production program.

 File photo

Fayette County Career and Technical Institute will receive $48,700 in state funding for a new piece of equipment for their machine production program.

