Richard Bower Jr., the son of Fayette County’s district attorney who is also a member of the county’s Bureau of Investigations, was arrested Saturday night after state police said he was driving drunk when he was involved in a wrong-way crash on Route 119 in Dunbar Township that injured the other driver.
Bower Jr., 28, of Connellsville, was driving north on Route 119 near the Laurel Mall shortly after 10 p.m. when his SUV crossed several lanes and drove over the center median before striking a southbound vehicle head-on, police said.
The driver of the other vehicle, Joshua D. Willard, 37, of Adah, was taken by ambulance to Uniontown Hospital with minor injuries, police said.
After the initial impact, Bower Jr.’s vehicle ricocheted back across the median and came to rest blocking both northbound lanes, police said. Bower Jr. was not injured, but investigators said they plan to charge him with driving under the influence of alcohol at the highest rate, meaning his blood-alcohol level was above .16% and at least double the legal limit to drive a vehicle.
Police said in their report that Willard will also be charged with driving under the influence of a controlled substance.
Charges had not been filed against either man as of Wednesday morning when state police released their report on the crash.
The crash happened just as the Fayette County Fair was wrapping up Saturday night – another rear-end collision happened in the area about 30 minutes before with no injuries reported – causing traffic problem for people leaving the fairgrounds less than a mile away. All lanes of Route 119 were closed for about an hour while state police investigated the head-on crash involving Bower Jr. and Willard.
Both drivers were wearing seatbelts and no passengers were riding in either vehicle, according to state police.
Bower Jr. is the son of District Attorney Richard Bower Sr., who issued a press release Wednesday morning that he has recused himself and his office from the case, and has assigned Uniontown attorney Samuel Davis as special prosecutor.
“As a father and as the district attorney, I do not condone drinking while driving,” Bower Sr. said in a written statement. “However, as a father, I believe that this now for me is a personal family matter and I will have no further comment on this case.”
Davis said Bower Sr. called him Monday or Tuesday to ask him to handle the case since he had to recuse himself. Davis said Wednesday he has not had time to review the circumstances of the crash and declined to comment on the case.
Bower Jr. will not face any discipline as an employee of the county’s Bureau of Investigations overseen by his father’s office. A letter sent from Bower Jr.’s supervisor, Capt. Stephen Cooper, to the district attorney Wednesday indicated he would not be suspended or face other punishment for the incident.
Cooper wrote in his letter that there were several reasons not to suspend Bower Jr., including that he was driving his personal vehicle at the time of the crash and it occurred outside county business time. However, Cooper also noted that Bower Jr. is of drinking age and currently has a valid driver’s license.
“Although we do not condone driving while imbibing at any age, he is an adult who made that decision,” Cooper wrote.
Cooper said that Bower Sr. took his son home from the Uniontown barracks after Bower Jr. submitted to a blood-alcohol breath test and was interviewed by investigators. The results of that test were not immediately released.
“Any future action against Richard Bower Jr. as a result of the unfortunate occurrence will be determined as the investigation continues, but it is my belief, that his future ability to perform his work for the Bureau should not be affected,” Cooper wrote to Bower Sr. “If you have any further need of explanation or wish to discuss this subject, please feel free to contact me at your convenience.”
Commissioner Vince Vicites said he was unaware of the crash until reached by a reporter Wednesday. But he said any decision about discipline for a department employee would be up to the person who oversees the row office. Bower Sr. indicated in his statement that he turned over decisions on any potential disciplinary action to Cooper.
Commission Chairman Dave Lohr did not respond to phone messages seeking comment, while Commissioner Scott Dunn declined to comment Wednesday on whether county officials think Bower Jr. should be disciplined.
“I don’t comment on personnel matters,” Dunn said.
