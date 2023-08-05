Fayette County District Attorney Richard Bower was injured Wednesday night after he was involved in a two-vehicle crash in Connellsville.
Bower was driving on East Fairview Avenue about 6 p.m. when a heavy-duty work pickup truck traveling on South Prospect Street ran a stop sign and struck the driver’s side of Bower’s personal SUV, Connellsville police Capt. William Huss said.
Bower’s vehicle sustained heavy damage to the rear tire and then careened into a flag pole near the Edwin S. Porter Theatre at 201 E. Fairview Ave. Bower was conscious and alert at the scene, but requested to be taken my ambulance to Uniontown Hospital for medical care, Huss said.
“He spoke to us,” Huss said. “He told us where he wanted to be taken (by ambulance). So he was awake, but I don’t know what kind of injuries he sustained.”
Reached by phone Friday morning, Bower said he suffered injuries to his left eye and wrist following the collision. He went to work Thursday morning, but said he left early because he was not feeling well. Bower said he also went into the office Friday, however, he had X-rays and a doctor’s appointment scheduled for the afternoon to check on his injuries.
“I’m all right. I’ve got some things I need to take care of,” Bower said. “But I’m doing all right. It’s not fun to get T-boned with a guy running a stop sign.”
All of the vehicles airbags deployed following the back-to-back collisions.
“Thank God for seat belts and airbags,” Bower said.
Bower’s SUV had to be towed from the scene, Huss said. The driver of the pickup truck, Jason Schoman Jr. of Connellsville, was not injured and was able to drive his vehicle away. Huss said Schoman initially braked at the stop sign, but then proceeded through while Bower’s vehicle was already in the middle of the intersection. Huss said Schoman will be cited for failing to stop at the intersection.
Bower, of Connellsville, is not accused of any wrong-doing in the accident and won’t be cited. He has been district attorney since 2016, but is leaving office at the end of the year after losing the Republican primary.
