The Fayette County Election Bureau is officially opened for business in its new location.
This week, the bureau officially completed its move to the Gallatin Bank Building, located at 2 West Main St. in Uniontown, and will no longer conduct business at its former location inside the nearby Public Service Building.
Election Bureau Director Marybeth Kuznik said all primary election-related and other bureau services will be offered in Suite 111 of the Gallatin Bank Building.
It is the first county office to relocate there, with plans for others to move there in the future.
The county acquired the eight-story building in May of 2020 from the repository after it was placed for a final free-and-clear tax sale. Using land bank powers, the county took possession of the building for $1.
The final phase of the bank-building renovation project involves the build-out of the second floor. That phase is currently out for bid and should soon be under contract, officials said.
The building is eventually expected to house the county’s tax claim bureau, planning office and tax assessment office. It will also serve as a meeting space for the county commissioners.
Election bureau officials reminded voters that Election Day is Tuesday, May 17, and voter registration deadline is Monday, May 2. The last day to request a mail-in or absentee ballots is Tuesday, May 10.
For more information, call the Fayette County Election Bureau at 724-430-1289.
