The Fayette County Election Bureau is preparing for the Nov. 8 General Election by connecting with poll workers and voters on Help America Vote Day.
Observed nationwide on Tuesday, Aug. 16, Help America Vote Day is a supplemental day of action to the United States Election Assistance Commission’s (EAC) National Poll Worker Recruitment Day, which is held each January.
“We are encouraging counties to join and amplify our efforts to collectively draw attention to the need for more poll workers,” said a joint statement from the EAC and Pennsylvania Department of State.
Fayette County Election Bureau Director Marybeth Kuznik said her office has already implemented many of the outreach initiatives suggested by state officials, in the hopes of reaching more citizens.
“Help America Vote Day is a wonderful opportunity for people to learn about our elections and consider the ways they can help the voting process in their community,” Kuznik said. “Good people serving as poll workers make our elections possible. Other than voting in every election yourself, becoming a poll worker is one of the greatest things a U.S. citizen can do to help our democracy.”
“Becoming a poll worker is a great way to help protect our elections, meet your neighbors, and serve our country,” Kuznik said. “Plus, it’s fun and you get paid.”
Polls are open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8.
The last day to register to vote in the General Election is Monday, Oct. 24, while the last day to request a mail-in or absentee ballot is Tuesday, Nov. 1.
For more information, contact the Fayette County Election Bureau at 724-430-1289.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.