With the primary election less than three weeks away, the Fayette County Election Bureau is looking for poll workers to be on the front lines of democracy.
“One thing about this election, there’s a number of wonderful poll workers that are running for office, and they cannot work when they’re on the ballot,” said bureau Director Marybeth Kuznik.
Health issues or scheduling conflicts for other regular poll workers have also left some of the county’s 77 precincts in need of help, she said. Kuznik said she hopes to have at least four poll workers per precinct, though the minimum number is three.
Kuznik said they urgently need about 10 to 12 poll workers, but could use a couple dozen to have those fully-staff precincts.
Poll workers help run precincts on election day, managing the lines and assisting voters through each step of the process, from checking in to getting them ready to cast a ballot.
Those who would like to sign up must be registered to vote in Fayette County, and go through a training session. Upcoming sessions are scheduled on May 3 and May 13, though others may be added if necessary, Kuznik said.
As to compensation, those who work as clerks and go through the training session are paid $170, and trained judges of election are paid $200.
Kuznik, who has been a poll worker since the 1990s, acknowledged no one will get rich from the day-long job, but said it offers a chance to meet voters, and get involved in the community.
“If you do it, it’s a long day, but a fun day. You meet a lot of people, and you are really doing the frontline work to make the country work the way it’s supposed to,” she said.
While the workers aren’t guaranteed to be stationed where they would normally vote, efforts are made to place them close to their precinct. Poll workers are also permitted to vote by absentee ballot.
Voters throughout Fayette who have requested absentee or mail-in ballots for the May 16 primary should begin receiving them this week. Kuznik said the first batch, which included more than 5,200 ballots, was mailed out last Friday. Once the ballot is received, Kuznik suggested voters protect their vote by taking the following steps:
n Fill out the ballot completely, in black or dark blue ink. Do not make any additional marks on the ballot or accompanying secrecy envelope.
n Place the completed ballot inside the secrecy envelope before placing it in the return envelope.
n Sign the “declaration” section on the return envelope. The voter must write the date that they signed the envelope under their signature.
n Mail the ballot so that it arrives before 8 p.m. on May 16.
Voters may also drop off ballots at the bureau’s office at 2 West Main Street, Suite 111 in Uniontown before 8 p.m. on election day. Each individual voter must drop off their own ballot, and cannot deliver another person’s ballot without filling out the required paperwork to do so.
The last day to request a mail-in or absentee ballot is Tuesday, May 9. Kuznik cautioned that waiting until the deadline may mean that a ballot mailed back to the bureau could not arrive by election day.
“If you wait until a week or two before the deadline to apply – to be safe, you really should come into the election bureau and just pick up your ballot in person,” she said.
Kuznik said voters who receive a mail-in or absentee ballots are always able to go to the polls and vote in person by bringing the entire ballot, including the envelopes, to their polling place. Voters who forget to bring all these materials with them will be able to vote via provisional ballot.
“Whether you vote by mail or in person, we want your vote to count,” Kuznik said. “This primary, there are many local and county offices on the ballot, as well as judges at all levels. These offices affect your life on a day-to-day basis, so vote and have your say in how our local communities work.”
The deadline to register to vote in the primary, or to change your address or party, is May 1. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 16.
For more information on becoming a poll worker, or for questions about absentee or mail-in ballots, contact the election bureau at 724-430-1289.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.