The Human Resources Department for the County of Fayette recently delivered 76 dozen donuts, hot chocolate and marshmallows to all county offices, and set up a table in the hallway for all courthouse employees.
Human resources employee Christa Lee dressed as The Grinch and county Veterans Affairs Director Brian Bensen dressed as Santa Claus as they handed out the goodies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.